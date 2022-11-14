Kyrie Irving Posts A Message About Religious Wars, Prejudice & Equality

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA player Kyrie Irving has been at the center of a media firestorm for weeks. The Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving after the 30-year-old athlete shared a controversial documentary with his Twitter followers.

Kyrie Irving apologized for promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a 2018 film many critics label as antisemitic propaganda. However, his decision to not specifically deny being an antisemite led to more punishment from the Nets.

On Sunday, Irving offered more thoughts about the negative reactions to his recent actions. The 7-time NBA All-Star took to Twitter to post a message about his personal worldview on religion, race, and equality.

“I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH. 🤞🏾♾,” tweeted Irving.

Kyrie Irving Met With Brooklyn Nets Owner

Many public figures chastised Kyrie Irving for supposedly pushing conspiracy theories about the Jewish community. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and comedian/activist Jon Stewart provided opinions about the perceived antisemitism.

On the other hand, veteran entertainers such as Nick Cannon and Kanye “Ye” West, expressed public support for Kyrie Irving. Both Cannon and West delt with their own controversies involving antisemitic tropes.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Kyrie Irving will not return to the team from suspension until he completes a “series of objective remedial measures.” For example, he is required to denounce the documentary and meet with Jewish community leaders.

“Clara and I met with Kyrie and his family yesterday. We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group,” tweeted Nets owner Joe Tsai on November 11.