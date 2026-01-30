Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura quickly shut down viral dating rumors linking him to rapper Doja Cat with a blunt response.

Rui Hachimura wasn’t having any of the internet’s wild theories about his love life. The Los Angeles Lakers forward shut down dating rumors linking him to Doja Cat with one blunt Instagram comment that left zero room for interpretation.

The whole mess started on Wednesday when a parody Instagram account called Durant posted a graphic claiming the Japanese basketball star and Grammy-winning rapper were secretly dating.

The post read “RUMOR: Doja Cat & Rui Hachimura are allegedly dating after fans have been speculating that she’s dating an NBA player.”

Hachimura didn’t waste time setting the record straight. He jumped in the comments with a crystal-clear response: “Mann f## no.” The laughing emoji said everything about how seriously he took the speculation.

The 26-year-old Lakers player has been linked to fitness influencer Briana Delgado since 2021.

Multiple reports confirm that their relationship continues, with the couple spotted together at various events, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. Delgado maintains a strong social media presence focused on fitness and lifestyle content.

Doja Cat’s dating life has been under intense scrutiny lately. The Paint the Town Red artist was romantically connected to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn throughout 2024 after they were photographed holding hands in London.

Their relationship began after Noah Schnapp shared DMs in which Doja asked him to set her up with Quinn. But things apparently cooled off between the rapper and actor. In a September 2025 interview with the New York Times, Doja hinted at being single again.

“I’m just having fun and allowing things to happen,” she told the publication when asked about her romantic status.

Recent social media chatter suggests Doja might be quietly dating rising actor Tyriq Withers. Instagram gossip accounts claim the two have been spending significant time together over recent weeks. Neither has confirmed nor denied these reports.

The Durant Instagram account that started this whole drama is known for posting satirical NBA content. The page regularly shares fake trade rumors and relationship gossip designed to get reactions from players and fans.