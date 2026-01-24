Latto Claps Back at Fivio Foreign Over Viral Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto fires back at Fivio Foreign after he used her old video amid his beef with 21 Savage, calling out his desperate grab for attention.

Latto shut down Fivio Foreign after the Brooklyn rapper dragged her into his messy beef with 21 Savage this week.

The Atlanta rapper didn’t hold back when Fivio trolled 21 Savage with a video of the pair rapping together as part of the 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher. Latto quickly fired back with a direct response that cut straight to the point.

“Spoiler alert: it was strictly to go viral he never f#####. top 5 freshman freestyles 6yrs later tho clock it,” Latto wrote on her Instagram Story.

Latto has message for fivio foreign after he posted that he stood Latto up years ago for lil TJ pic.twitter.com/F3nYK0Id3f — BLAST OF POPCULTURE (@BLASTOFPOP) January 23, 2026

Her clap back came after Fivio resurfaced the old clip while trading shots with 21 Savage over street credibility. The timing wasn’t lost on fans who saw it as a desperate move to drag Latto into drama that had nothing to do with her.

The beef between Fivio Foreign and 21 Savage started heating up Thursday when Fivio appeared on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. During the interview, Fivio questioned 21 Savage’s street reputation and dismissed his recent “f### the streets” movement.

“What’s making you think that Savage is a street n####? He said f### the streets,” Fivio said during the podcast. “Street n#### where? In Atlanta? Them n##### is all cap. You understand? Trust me. It’s all show.”

21 Savage caught wind of Fivio’s comments and responded with fire on Instagram Live. The Atlanta rapper didn’t appreciate having his name in Fivio’s mouth and made that crystal clear.

“Fivio Foreign, shut your b#### ass up, n####,” 21 snapped during his live session. “Stop saying my muthafuckin name. Don’t think ’cause Savage on some positive s###, that it’s ‘Oh, let’s talk about Savage every day.’ Nah, this ain’t that. Y’all n##### will still get y’all ass whooped. Straight up.”

The tension escalated on Friday when Fivio doubled down on his position. He posted on his Instagram Story with no intention of backing down from the Atlanta rapper.

Fivio Foreign and 21 savage going back and forth pic.twitter.com/SRw222x0Ad — BTM (@BossTalkMedia) January 23, 2026

“I said what I said,” Fivio wrote. “No back & forth w a n#### who said F the streets. N##### a b#### e######### p#### @21savage .”

The whole situation traces back to December when 21 Savage launched his anti-street movement on social media. He posted on X, urging rappers to move away from street life and focus on positive changes.

“F### the streets we ain’t get s### but trauma from that s###,” 21 posted while encouraging Young Thug and Gunna to end their ongoing feud.

Some rappers like Young Thug and G Herbo supported 21’s message about leaving street life behind. Fivio’s decision to bring Latto into the mix backfired when she made it clear she wasn’t playing games.

The Atlanta rapper has been romantically linked to 21 Savage, which makes Fivio’s move even more questionable.