Did Latto Throw Shade At Ice Spice On Offset’s “Set It Off” Album?

The have been rumors circulating for months that the two rap stars are beefing.

Today (October 13) saw the arrival of Offset’s Set it Off studio LP. The album features fellow Georgia native Latto on a track titled “Fine As Can Be.”

Offset’s collaboration with Latto has some listeners questioning if certain bars on the song were shots at “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rhymer Ice Spice. One part of Latto’s verse specifically referenced Ice Spice’s breakout hit.

“That n#### a munch. Your booking fee, ate it for lunch. I don’t do backends, need it up front. I’m big dawg, you b###### is runts. Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts. I pull triggers and I pull blunts,” raps Latto on “Fine As Can Be.”

There appeared to be some tension between Latto and Ice Spice earlier this year. Back in March, speculation ran rampant that Spice subliminally accused the 777 album creator of stealing her style. Latto denied biting the Bronx newcomer.

Then fans began to wonder if Ice Spice retaliated on wax with the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP which dropped on July 21. The “Butterfly Ku” song featured Spice rapping, “Where she at? On the floor. She getting money, but I’m getting more.”

Ice Spice’s “Butterfly Ku” with the “on the floor” line dropped less than two months after Latto released “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. Many rap fans viewed “Put It On Da Floor Again” as a diss record directed at Spice’s “Princess Diana” collaborator Nicki Minaj.

Latto and Nicki Minaj got into a very heated public dispute in 2022 over comments about female rappers thriving and rap-centered Grammy nominations. Additionally, Minaj has been beefing with Cardi B since at least 2018. Cardi’s husband, Offset, and Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, recently had a highly publicized back-and-forth online.