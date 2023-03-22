Latto Says “Leave Me Alone” As Fans Attempt To Stir Up Beef With Ice Spice 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto defended herself against accusations from fans that she is copying Ice Spice before telling fans to leave her alone.

Latto is defending herself after Ice Spice fans online recently accused her of copying the rising star Bronx rapper.

While the Columbus, Ohio native has gotten into her fair share of beef with the ladies of rap, Latto claimed fans are stirring the pot to create an issue with Ice Spice.

Back in January, Latto was accused of shading Ice Spice when she failed to recognize the lyrics to her hit single “Bikini Bottom.”

The drama returned again last week (Mar. 17) after Ice Spice tweeted, “B###### aint taking s### from me but notes.”

b###### aint taking s### from me but notes — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 17, 2023

A few hours later, Latto took to Twitter in between promo for her new single with her own message. “B###### PUSSC ain’t taking NUN!!!” she penned.

B###### PUSSC ain’t taking NUN!!! — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 17, 2023

Although Latto didn’t direct her comment towards Ice Spice, fans put two and two together, claiming it was a clap back. Some social media sleuths soon began digging in the files and concluded that the RCA artist copies the “Munch” rapper.

One Twitter thread titled gathered the so-called receipts. Among them are photos of the women posing similarly with the conclusion, “Latto is obsessed with Ice Spice.”

Latto copying Ice Spice a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/r1ToAQrtqx — ben. (@featurespice) March 18, 2023

Then on Tuesday evening, Latto reshared a post on her Instagram story, seemingly denying she was copying the pose Ice Spice used on the cover of her Like.. ? EP. She first shared the post, an image of Latto in the same bent-over stance, in December 2020.

not latto doing the emote before ice spice 😭 pic.twitter.com/1vIMIdiPPj — crdisfendi👠 (@j_moore19) March 22, 2023

“I don’t like how y’all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak ass narratives,” she tweeted a short time later. She also refuted a claim she was “creating the narrative,” for posting the December pic on IG.

“Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less.💋,” she replied before adding “Leave Me Alone” written on a trio of images.