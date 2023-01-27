Latto Says “It’s Still Giving Coke” In New Freestyle; Nicki Minaj Fans React 

Latto heard fans wanted her to get back in her freestyle bag and she kindly obliged, dropping some bars over SZA’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”
“Heard y’all wanted Freestyle Latto back… this my fav song right now 💨💨💨💨” the “Big Energy’ hitmaker tweeted. Check out the freestyle below.
While the “Kill Bill” singer approves, writing ” OH ITS UPPPPP😍,” in the comments section of Latto’s Instagram post, some of the lyrics have Nicki Minaj fans heated.
Latto and Nicki got into a war of words in October last year, with an apparent behind-the-scenes feud spilling out onto social media.
Nicki Minaj And Latto Traded Shots In 2022
The online beefing seemingly began after the NYC native mentioned Latto’s “Big Energy” remaining in contention for rap-focused Grammys, while Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl” single was moved to the Pop category.
Things then quickly intensified with the women firing shots at each other, sharing screenshots, and trading insults as their respective fanbases joined the fray. The pair trended for days while fans took sides and defended their fave.
A month before her clash with Latto, Nicki Minaj was trending with “its giving coke” after another online rap beef. Her “Super Freaky Girl” remix featuring a host of up-and-coming female rappers garnered a lot of attention, but not all positive.
Nicki clapped back at her haters during a Queen Radio rant and replied to several people criticizing her online. She went as far as threatening to sue a blogger who branded her a “coke head.”
Meanwhile, a lyric from Latto’s new freestyle has riled up The Barbz again, believing it’s Nicki shade. “And it’s still giving coke (And what?),” Latto raps on “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”
Latto’s “Mrs. Get Even 🤝,” tweet didn’t do anything to dissuade those who think she took a shot at Nicki.
Check out some of the reactions below.