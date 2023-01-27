Latto Says “It’s Still Giving Coke” In New Freestyle; Nicki Minaj Fans React 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto dropped a new freestyle over SZA’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack,” but one of the lyrics has Nicki Minaj fans heated.

Latto heard fans wanted her to get back in her freestyle bag and she kindly obliged, dropping some bars over SZA’s “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”

“Heard y’all wanted Freestyle Latto back… this my fav song right now 💨💨💨💨” the “Big Energy’ hitmaker tweeted. Check out the freestyle below.

Heard y’all wanted Freestyle Latto back… this my fav song right now 💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/wAf8go9JZH — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 27, 2023

While the “Kill Bill” singer approves, writing ” OH ITS UPPPPP😍,” in the comments section of Latto’s Instagram post, some of the lyrics have Nicki Minaj fans heated.

Latto and Nicki got into a war of words in October last year, with an apparent behind-the-scenes feud spilling out onto social media.

Nicki Minaj And Latto Traded Shots In 2022

The online beefing seemingly began after the NYC native mentioned Latto’s “Big Energy” remaining in contention for rap-focused Grammys, while Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl” single was moved to the Pop category.

Things then quickly intensified with the women firing shots at each other, sharing screenshots, and trading insults as their respective fanbases joined the fray. The pair trended for days while fans took sides and defended their fave.

A month before her clash with Latto, Nicki Minaj was trending with “its giving coke” after another online rap beef. Her “Super Freaky Girl” remix featuring a host of up-and-coming female rappers garnered a lot of attention, but not all positive.

Nicki clapped back at her haters during a Queen Radio rant and replied to several people criticizing her online. She went as far as threatening to sue a blogger who branded her a “coke head.”

Meanwhile, a lyric from Latto’s new freestyle has riled up The Barbz again, believing it’s Nicki shade. “And it’s still giving coke (And what?),” Latto raps on “Smoking on My Ex Pack.”

Latto’s “Mrs. Get Even 🤝,” tweet didn’t do anything to dissuade those who think she took a shot at Nicki.

Mrs. Get Even 🤝 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) January 27, 2023

Check out some of the reactions below.

“It’s still giving coke” awww Latto… Welk I can’t wait to see what Nicki gags you with — K (@KenNickiK) January 27, 2023

Latto didnt even name drop and #THEY still mad.



So it’s okay for #HER to diss but Latto can’t diss back? 😂😂🤣🤣 — wham ✯ (@bartierbae) January 27, 2023

When nicki body scratch off I don’t wanna see black Twitter dk eating. and stop dissing with weak bars @Latto big bird pic.twitter.com/c2NBrDTqCF — – (@SakuraUchihaHq) January 27, 2023

Imagine dissing Nicki, the song being 🚮 and then Nicki responds with her diss and it charts. Like when are you going to learn Latto? pic.twitter.com/g1n4KCthdx — Ron Minach 🥥 (@primodino) January 27, 2023

latto tryna bait nicki but she don’t realize by now that nicki is always ten steps ahead pic.twitter.com/rPwnkxy6BL — foreignnn🫦 (@beccademgirls) January 27, 2023

“And it’s still giving coke”

“Don’t compare me to no trends”

“Still show my ass without an only fans”



Latto is wacking the rap girlies😭



pic.twitter.com/ObwUUO7NRk — kesley🇯🇲 (@kesleyAlmanzar) January 27, 2023

big energy is literally latto first and last hit for her to be so bold like this … pic.twitter.com/wCpFaKqSdr — SHADALI (@theshadbook) January 27, 2023

a bunch of nicki hit tweets, no viral kenneth hate tweets for over 4 months, cardi & latto flopping with every single release, doja still showing nicki love, coi leray, super freaky girl still TOP30, the locals missing nicki, the hiatus always do its job

pic.twitter.com/9pvImdQ4Mg — trey 〽️ (@honest_papito) January 27, 2023