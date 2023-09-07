Latto Teases Remix Of Yung Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” With Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The women in Hip-Hop have been joining forces throughout 2023.

This year has seen several high-profile female rap collaborations. It appears a joint effort with Latto and Sexyy Red is on the way.

“🍑🍆 remix Friday,” posted Latto on the X platform on September 6. The Georgia-bred rapper also shared a clip of herself and Sexyy Red dancing to Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants.”

The original “Peaches & Eggplants” came out on May 16, 2023, via RCA Records. Yung Nudy recruited fellow Atlanta representative, 21 Savage, as a guest feature on the song.

Adding Latto and Sexyy Red to “Peaches & Eggplants” could elevate the Coupe-produced track further up the charts. Yung Nudy’s breakout mainstream hit has peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 so far.

Latto has already experienced Billboard success in 2023. In fact, The Rap Game reality show winner became the first Hip Hop act to lead the Hot 100 this year as a feature on “Seven” by South Korean singer Jung Kook.

Additionally, Latto broke into the Hot 100’s Top 20 when “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B charted at No. 13 in June. Sexyy Red also scored a Billboard entry in 2023 with the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Pound Town 2.”

If the “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix)” does arrive on September 8th, the latest offering from Latto and Sexyy Red will hit DSPs on the same day as the new “Bongos” collaboration from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.