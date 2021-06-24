Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Rubi Rose & More Acts Tapped For 2021 Broccoli City Festival

One of the hottest rap stars at the moment will hit the stage in the nation’s capital.

Broccoli City is back. Organizers of the annual music festival, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, have scheduled the music event to return to the DMV region on Saturday, October 2.

The ninth annual Broccoli City will take place at the redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus in Washington, DC. The performance lineup includes Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella, and more.

Lil Baby is coming off a successful 18-month run as arguably the top rap star in the country. The Atlanta native dropped the award-winning My Turn album in 2020, and he teamed with Lil Durk for the chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes joint project in 2021.

Moneybagg Yo also scored a #1 album this year with A Gangsta’s Pain which spent two nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 album chart. Rubi Rose cultivated fans with her 2020 debut mixtape For The Streets. Plus, the former Georgia State University undergrad was selected as a 2021 XXL Freshman.

“2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of Black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others, it goes without saying that the Black community was hit the hardest,” state Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival.

McEachern and Allen add, “Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on Black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by Black people to authentically celebrate Black culture. We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of Black culture, arts, and music the industry has seen.”

General Admission tickets start at $89 and will go on sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET, exclusively via BCFestival.com. Broccoli City is donating $.50 from each ticket sold to the Broccoli City Foundation and its partner organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.