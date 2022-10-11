Lil Baby Partners With YouTube For #DoItLikeBaby Campaign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can #DoItLikeBaby with #LilBaby.

Lil Baby is set to drop his latest body of work, It’s Only Me, on Friday, October 14. As part of the album’s rollout, the Quality Control recording artist teamed with YouTube for #DoItLikeBaby.

The #DoItLikeBaby social media campaign kicked off as a YouTube Short by Baby. The 27-year-old rap star wants his supporters to show off their own personal style in Short videos featuring his new track “Heyy.”

Followers of Lil Baby can join the Atlanta-raised rapper on YouTube with their own “before and after” clips. Fans are encouraged to post YouTube Shorts using the “Heyy” single and add the #DoItLikeBaby hashtag.

“Heyy” will live on the It’s Only Me studio LP. The 23-track album follows 2020’s 4x-Platinum My Turn. That effort became Baby’s first Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. My Turn spent five weeks atop the rankings.

Lil Baby’s discography also includes the Billboard 200 chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk. That 2021 collaborative album earned a Platinum plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America in August 2022.

Last month, Lil Baby announced a partnership with the AXE brand to create the All Axecess animated series. The Grammy winner also recently presented his Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

The Kaigoinkrazy-produced It’s Only Me single “In a Minute” landed in April. Plus, Lil Baby recruited Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty for guest appearances on his upcoming project.

An official music video for “Heyy” arrived this week. As of press time, the visuals have amassed more than 1.1 million views on YouTube. Lil Baby’s “Heyy” is currently trending in the Top 10 of the platform’s music section.