Lil Baby Posts Release Date For ‘Voice Of The Heroes’ Joint Project With Lil Durk

Whether intentional or accidental, it appears the post-and-delete is the new rollout for Hip Hop artists. After Dreamville Records’ Bas spoiled J. Cole’s The Off-Season album release date announcement in April, Lil Baby seemed to do the same for his own forthcoming body of work with Lil Durk.

On Sunday (May 9), Atlanta’s Lil Baby uploaded a photo of himself and Lil Durk to his Instagram account. The caption for the now-removed picture read, “How does Voice of the Heroes dropping May 28 sound? 🤔 @lildurk 🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥.”

Both Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing Voice of the Heroes for months. Back in March, they used their respective Instagram Stories to push the other to move forward with the potential project.

Durk took it a step further on his main Instagram page. The Only The Family frontman tried to activate his nearly 10 million IG followers by posting, “100k comments, me and @lilbaby gone drop our tape….. The voice x The hero.”

Then a week later, Lil Baby confirmed he and Lil Durk were recording a collaborative effort. The Quality Control Music representative even declared about Voice Of The Heroes, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

Thanks to a new collaboration on the #1 album Khaled Khaled by DJ Khaled, fans got an appetizer for what is likely to be the direction Lil Durk and Lil Baby take with Voice of the Heroes. The two hitmakers united for DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” track, and the song spent time at #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily chart.

In addition, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk filmed an official music video for “Every Chance I Get.” The visual hit YouTube on May 4 and has already amassed more than 6 million views. It is currently the #1 trending video on the platform for music.