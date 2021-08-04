Lil Baby Teases A Collaboration With André 3000 Could Be On The Way

Will the two ATL-raised rap stars unite on a track?

Many Hip Hop devotees from Atlanta view André 3000 as one of his generation’s best rappers from the city. Lil Baby is often named as one of the top Atlanta-based rappers to emerge over the last five years.

Apparently, fans of the OutKast member and fans of the Quality Control Music signee could see a collaboration from the two southerners in the near future.

Lil Baby spoke with Billboard about a potential musical partnership involving André 3000.

“I talked to somebody who be talking to him, and he’s on it right now. We’re in third-party communications,” said Lil Baby about possibly creating a song with the legendary emcee also known as Three Stacks.

While it has been 15 years since OutKast released their last studio LP Idlewild, André 3000 has worked with various artists over that time period.

He appeared on tracks with John Legend, Beyoncé, Young Jeezy, T.I., Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Solange, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, and others.

Lil Baby broke out as a mainstream music star in 2020. His My Turn album spent five weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

The Black Lives Matter protest song “The Bigger Picture” earned Lil Baby two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

My Turn was also named the Recording Industry Association of America’s Top Album for 2020 after being certified 3x-Platinum.

Plus, the success of the My Turn project helped secure Lil Baby a spot on Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list and a victory as the 2021 ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year.

Lil Baby’s discography also consists of 2018’s Harder Than Ever studio LP as well as 2021’s chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes collaborative album with Lil Durk.

The 2020 Apple Music Awards’ Artist Of The Year winner appears to be ready to move onto the next body of work.

“I’m in a whole different headspace than I was at with My Turn — I’m going to be at a different level every time I drop because I’m at different levels in life,” Lil Baby told Billboard.