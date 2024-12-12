Lil Durk Reportedly Linked To 2022 Murder Of Gangster Disciples Leader

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk has been linked to another murder, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Chi-Town rapper, who’s already facing murder-for-hire charges in Los Angeles, now stands accused of the 2022 shooting of an alleged gang leader outside a community center on the Far South Side of Chicago.

The warrant application was filed in April 2023 but wasn’t unsealed until Wednesday (December 11) ahead of Durk’s scheduled Thursday (December 12) detention hearing for the other case. Lil Durk was arrested and charged last month with funding a murder-for-hire plot to exact revenge for the 2020 killing of King Von in Atlanta.

The newly unsealed filing in U.S. District Court in Chicago claims Durk was behind the January 27, 2022 killing of Stephon Mack, who was fatally shot after he exited the Youth Peace Center. The FBI reported Mack was the leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples at the time. The warrant states Durk’s brother, Dontay Banks, was killed outside a nightclub in south suburban Harvey in 2021. Another Gangster Disciples faction with ties to Smashville committed the murder.

“Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” a federal agent wrote in April 2023.

Lil Durk hasn’t been charged in the Chicago investigation, which is still open and active.

Last month, Lil Durk appeared in L.A. federal court, where he pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, murder-for-hire and firearms charges. The judge set Durk’s trial date for January 7, 2025, with a bond hearing scheduled for December 12.

Lil Durk was attempting to flee the country prior to his October 24 arrest. The indictment said the rapper booked at least three international flights following the murder-for-hire arrests of five people associated with Only the Family (OTF). It also revealed law enforcement personnel arrested the 32-year-old upon his arrival at a Miami-area airport.

The FBI apparently learned he’d booked the international flights after Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston were taken into custody. Prosecutors allege the men all have ties to OTF, which Durk formed in 2010. The five men were indicted on federal charges in Los Angeles for allegedly plotting to kill rapper Quando Rondo, who was involved in King Von’s murder.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Lil Durk had booked two one-way flights to Dubai and Switzerland just hours before his apprehension. FBI officials later learned Lil Durk had also booked a private plane to flee to Italy.

Lil Durk remains in custody. He faces life in prison if convicted.