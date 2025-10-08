Lil Durk Reportedly Caught With Apple Watch In Jail, Sparks Witness Tampering Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s federal case took a turn after prosecutors accused him of hiding an Apple Watch, raising concerns about possible witness tampering.

Lil Durk is facing new legal complications after jail staff allegedly caught him with an Apple Watch behind bars, with federal prosecutors citing concerns about possible witness tampering in his murder-for-hire case.

The 32-year-old Chicago rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, has been in federal custody since October 2024.

According to court filings, authorities say he attempted to destroy the unauthorized smartwatch after it was discovered, and they now fear it may have been used for “unmonitored communication with witnesses.”

Prosecutors filed a motion on Monday, October 6, asking the court to approve an anonymous jury for the upcoming trial, citing concerns that the device could have been used to influence or intimidate witnesses.

The accusations stem from a federal case alleging that Durk orchestrated a plot to kill Quando Rondo, a rival rapper, in retaliation for the 2020 death of fellow Chicago artist King Von.

The government claims Durk’s crew, OTF (Only The Family), carried out the attempted hit in Los Angeles in 2022, which resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson.

Lil Durk Pushes To Have Case Thrown Out

However, Durk’s legal team is now pushing to get the entire case thrown out. In a motion to dismiss the indictment, attorney Drew Findling argued that the charges lack the detail necessary for a fair trial.

“While the Indictment alleges that the co-conspirators carried out various acts ‘at the direction of’ Mr. Banks—flying to Los Angeles; tracking, stalking, and attempting to kill [Quando Rondo] by gunfire; and procuring the firearms and equipment used to do so—it fails to give any specifics,” Findling wrote.

He continued, “When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks give these alleged directions? To ensure the basic fairness of this trial, the defense is entitled to know.”

Durk is facing several federal counts, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, use of interstate facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in death, and weapons violations. Five other individuals tied to the case have also been indicted.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for November 18. If the defense motion is denied, Durk’s trial will begin in January 2026. He has pleaded not guilty.