Lil Durk Cancels Tour Dates & Rolling Loud Miami Appearance

Lil Durk had some of his fans concerned after the Chicago-bred rapper entered a hospital on July 6. Apparently, he needed treatment for severe dehydration and exhaustion.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this… I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion,” Lil Durk told TMZ last week. He also added, “Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.”

There is now more unfortunate news for Lil Durk’s fanbase. According to multiple reports, the 30-year-old rhymer canceled dates of his “Sorry For The Drought Tour” as well as a booking at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

However, five tour dates have not been removed from his schedule. Durk is currently still on track to return home to Chicago in August for shows in the United Center. DJ Akademiks posted a statement from Lil Durk.

“Since I’m still [waiting] to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” read Lil Durk’s remarks.

The Almost Healed album creator continued, “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

Almost Healed came out on May 26. Durk’s eighth studio album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 125,000 first-week units. The project hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.