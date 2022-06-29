Lil Durk Confirms Next Album Will Be A Joint Project With Metro Boomin

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Voice also wants to do another collaborative project with Lil Baby.

One of the hottest rappers at the moment will officially team up with one of the hottest producers for a full-length project. Fans can expect to hear Lil Durk rhyming over plenty of Metro Boomin production in the near future.

Lil Durk recently spoke to Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden to preview his Apple Music Live performance in Los Angeles on June 29. The Chicago-raised recording artist also discussed his next body of work.

“As far as the next album, you must’ve heard something? Nah, it’s really the Metro,” said Lil Durk, referring to the St. Louis-bred beatmaker. He added, “Guaranteed. If that got leaked, ya’ll can have that. It’s another level.”

Lil Durk Reflects On Collabing With Lil Baby For The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Durk dropped his chart-topping 7220 album in March. The 29-year-old OTF leader launched a deluxe version of 7220 last Friday. The additional tracks will likely help the LP jump back into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Previously, Durk partnered with Atlanta’s Lil Baby for The Voice of the Heroes in 2021. That joint effort also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. The RIAA certified The Voice of the Heroes as Gold last October.

“We were vibing so crazy in the studio, we had to. We were just in that zone. He who he is, he turned up and actually can rap. He ended up rapping his ass off, I’m changing my energy. Matter of fact, we both made each other start writing,” Durk told Ebro Darden. “I would do another one. Sure.”

Metro Boomin Also Has A History Of Creating Collaborative Projects

Lil Durk has another big collaboration coming out this Friday, July 1. The self-described The Voice will appear on Cardi B’s upcoming “Hot S###” single along with fellow Chicago native Kanye “Ye” West.

Metro Boomin has several collaborative projects in his discography. In 2016, the Savage Mode EP played a role in breaking 21 Savage to a larger audience. 2017’s Without Warning (with 21 Savage and Offset), 2017’s Double or Nothing (with Big Sean), and Savage Mode II (with 21 Savage) are also in Metro’s catalog.

Plus, Metro Boomin has full mixtapes with acts like Nav and Gucci Mane. Metro released his own solo studio album in 2018. The star-studded Not All Heroes Wear Capes also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.