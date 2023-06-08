Lil Durk, Toosii & More Make Spotify’s 2023 Songs Of Summer Playlist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The streamer presents some of the hottest songs for the hottest season.

Spotify unveiled its Summer music predictions. Tracks by Hip Hop acts like Aminé, Lil Durk, Toosii, Yung Nudy, and Doechii made the streaming platform’s 20-track Songs of Summer playlist.

“Each year, we publish a list of the red-hot hits our global curation team thinks will pop off this summer. The team looks at a number of factors, like streaming numbers and current trajectory, and uses future forecasting to predict Spotify’s Songs of Summer,” reads a note from Spotify.

Portland rapper Aminé and record producer Kaytranada released the duo’s debut album, Kaytraminé, on May 19. Spotify selected the Kaytraminé track “4eva” featuring Pharrell Williams as a Song of the Summer contender.

Chicago’s Lil Durk connected with Dreamville Records leader J. Cole for the “All My Life” collaboration. The Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hit also earned a spot in the Songs of Summer collection for 2023.

“Favorite Song” by Toosii and “What It Is (Solo Version)” by Doechii also landed on the Songs of Summer playlist. Spotify picked Yung Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” featuring 21 Savage as well.

According to Spotify, there are more than 32 million user-generated “summer” playlists. With a nearly 230% spike in daily average streams, both The Little Mermaid soundtracks have been popular on the streaming app heading into the summer season.