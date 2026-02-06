Lil Jon Update: Bloodhounds Join Search For Missing Son

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nathan Smith ran from his Milton home Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since, prompting a massive search.

Nathan Smith ran out of his Milton home Tuesday morning and never came back. Now cops are using bloodhounds to the missing son of rapper Lil Jon.

The 27-year-old, who goes by DJ Young Slade professionally, left his house on Baldwin Drive around 6 A.M. without his phone or personal belongings.

Police say he may be disoriented and needs help.

Milton cops deployed K-9 units Thursday to search Mayfield Park and nearby waters. They brought in a specialized bloodhound from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office that completed 25 successful searches last year.

Smith stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and a lip tattoo on his right collarbone.

The search concentrated on the five-acre park area where law enforcement believes Smith might have gone. Officers also checked retention ponds and other bodies of water in the neighborhood.

“He may be disoriented and in need of assistance,” Milton Police said in their missing persons report. “Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

Police warned residents about increased law enforcement activity on their Facebook page.

“There is enhanced law enforcement activity — including Milton Police as well as partners and resources from other agencies — on Thursday and potentially into Friday in and around Mayfield Park near downtown Milton,” they wrote.

The Grammy winner’s family asked for privacy during the search. A representative told CBS News Atlanta that Lil Jon’s family is “asking for privacy” and “continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe.”

Police haven’t released details about what caused Smith to leave his home. They’re focusing all resources on finding him safely and getting him any help he might need.

The bloodhound team represents the latest escalation in search efforts. These specialized dogs can track scents for miles and have proven successful in similar cases across Georgia.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milton Police Department at 678-297-6300.