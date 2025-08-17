Lil Tay Disowned By Family For Launching OnlyFans As She Calls Women Working 9-5’s Failures

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tay said her family has disowned her for launching an OnlyFans account and called 9-5 workers “failures.”

Former child influencer turned OnlyFans millionaire Lil Tay is apparently on her own after launching her adult career moments after turning 18 last month.

On Saturday (August 16), Tay took to TikTok, where she told her followers that she is no longer on speaking terms with her family over her OnlyFans account.

“My family kicked me out. I got disowned. They don’t talk to me anymore. They don’t f##k with me. But who gives a s##t? I can literally buy their whole life if I wanted to. I’m good,” Lil Tay said.

The news is in stark contrast to her father, Chris Hope’s, previous comments when he was asked about Lil Tay turning to OnlyFans to make money.

“Tay can make her own decisions.” Hope told TMZ. “Some people won’t approve no matter what she does.”

Despite saying publicly that he trusted Tay to handle her life and her content as she sees fit, things must have changed, because now she is estranged from her family.

Tay also told young women to ditch the office life and college dreams and “drop the link” instead—just like she did.

Tay, who launched her OnlyFans account literally one minute after turning 18 on July 29, 2025, is now flexing her earnings and dragging anyone who’s still clocking in for a paycheck.

According to her, if you’re under 25 and still working a regular job, you’re doing life wrong.

“If you’re under the age of 25 and you’re still working a 9-5 you are a failure,” she posted on TikTok on Saturday (August 16).

She also told her followers, “ladies, every single one of you should drop the link like me. Just literally just make your bag. Who gives a f### what anybody thinks.”

Tay claims she pulled in over $1 million in under three hours after going live on the site—breaking records and flipping off the idea of traditional careers.

And she’s not shy about where she stands on education either.

“Also f### an education ’cause Harvard was never gonna help me make 8 figures. That’s why I dropped out of it and I dropped the link instead.”

She’s been planning this for years. Tay said she mapped out her OnlyFans debut when she was just nine and made sure all her content was filmed after she officially became legal.

Tay has said she sees herself as a new-age role model, name-dropping Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter as her sex-positive icons while claiming she’s “bringing women forward.”