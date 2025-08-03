Lil Tay Turns 18—Heads Straight To OnlyFans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tay revealed plans to launch an OnlyFans account after turning 18, claiming she’s already turned down huge offers from adult content agencies.

Lil Tay is trending again after the internet’s infamous chaos magnet told her 2.3 million TikTok followers she’s diving headfirst into adult content—right after her 18th birthday.

The viral teen, who’s been in and out of controversy for years, claimed she’s already got spicy content lined up and ready to go.

“The night of my 18th birthday, one minute passed midnight, I got to work,” she said. “I filmed all the content and it’s finally coming out tomorrow. This is for everybody that has preordered since, like, 2023. It’s coming. It’s finally here. Everybody that’s preordered.”

She’s clearly gunning for the same kind of bag Bhad Bhabie pulled in, who reportedly raked in up to $75 million since launching her OnlyFans right after turning 18.

She made $1 million in her first six hours and over $4 million in one day. Tay’s clearly aiming for that same energy—and money.

According to Lil Tay, she’s already been hit up by industry talent agencies offering her fat checks to partner up.

“A whole lot of agencies have hit me up even before my birthday, because they were like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s gonna drop the link,'” she said. “She’s gonna make a bag. They’re like, ‘We’ll give you 30 to 40 Ms to sign with us and drop the link with us.’ I’m like, why would I need you, though? I am the bag.”

When someone asked if she thought this move might mess up her life, she didn’t flinch.

“I don’t think 50 mil is gonna ruin my life,” she said. The livestream didn’t fly with her brother, though, who jumped in and shut it down real fast.

“No, get the f### off live_…_ This is a Chinese household. You’re not f###### dropping no f###### links,” he said in the viral meltdown.

The internet, of course, exploded. Some people called it fake or a skit, and others weren’t buying the act, but still admitted she could probably cash out.

Whether she actually drops the link or this is another clout-chase moment, Lil Tay knows how to keep her name in the mix—and she’s clearly watching Bhad Bhabie’s playbook.

Lil Tay's OF link should just be an IP grabber and then put all them mfs that click it on a list. — Bloop (@RealBloop_) August 3, 2025

then why did lil tay herself say she’s 14 in 2024 — alyssa ☀️ (@tempdandelion) August 3, 2025

this is so sad now — kev (@cchronobreakk) August 2, 2025

YOU DIDN’T EVEN GIVE LIFE A CHANCE 💀💀 — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) August 1, 2025

genuinely what is wrong with you you weirdo — Ѵ.mp3 🩸🌊 (@dirtyyicecream) August 1, 2025