Lil Uzi Vert Falsely Accused Of Stealing Puppy From Philly Pet Store

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Pennsylvania police department offered an apology for identifying the rapper as a suspect.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department mistakenly identified Lil Uzi Vert as a dog thief. On Thursday (August 31), the department’s posted his picture alongside little puppy and the alleged get-away vehicle to Facebook.

Evidently, a ruby-colored Cavalier King Charles Spaniel from the Brookside Pups store went missing, and alert went up around 2 p.m. local time. Law enforcement said they believed an SUV spotted leaving the store and riding up the Turnpike toward Philly was owned by the suspect. But instead, the police posted a picture of Lil Uzi Vert.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was mistakenly identified as a puppy thief by Pennsylvania police due to the real suspect’s social media photo.



Any Thoughts???#LilUziVert #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/6MLgpym9e2 — lovelyti (@lovelyti) September 1, 2023

Fans immediately noticed that the person being accused of stealing the dog was Lil Uzi Vert—not the actual suspect.

TMZ reported that the pet store provided the police with a social media profile picture of the individual who allegedly snatched the puppy. The problem is the profile photograph was of the rapper and not the person.

The notice was later updated around 3:15 p.m. local time and they admitted they posted the wrong person. Now, police believe the person who nabbed the dog is named “Demetrius. His accomplice is supposedly named “Armand.”

“The original photo of the male provided by the establishment was not the correct male,” the updated post read. “This current photo is the actor in question. We apologize for the error and any confusion.”