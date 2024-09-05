Lil Wayne Teases Fans With Exciting “Tha Carter VI” Update 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne’s update comes after he recently revealed the long-awaited “Tha Carter VI” is next on his release schedule.

Lil Wayne fans have endured a years-long wait for Tha Carter VI, but the project is now complete and is set to arrive soon.

The fifth installment arrived in September 2018, and fans have long demanded a follow-up. Fortunately, Lil Wayne just shared an exciting development of the next drop of his Tha Carter series.

On Wednesday (September 4), Lil Wayne updated fans on his recent progress while enjoying a coffee break.

“I’m in the studio as usual,” he began. “Just finished working on a couple features. I would tell y’all who it is, but you know I wouldn’t do that and f### it up. So shoutout to those artists.”

Offering fans a pick me up, Lil Wayne announced, “I’m working on [Tha] Carter VI, I just want you to know that. I just haven’t finished.”

He then joked, “I’m lying — I’m working on Carter 26. I think you already know that.”

While Lil Wayne dropped Tha Fix Before Tha VI to hold fans over, the anticipation for the real thing remains high.

Lil Wayne is yet to announce an official Tha Carter VI release date. However, in late June, Weezy revealed it’s coming “soon.” While he couldn’t recall the specific date, he confirmed it’s next to drop.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Lil Wayne announced the long-awaited Hot Boys reunion. Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk will finally reunite at the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest in their hometown of New Orleans.