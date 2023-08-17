Lil Yachty Receives Backlash Over His Reaction To Sexyy Red Revealing She Was Raped Before 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty and his cohost laughed uncomfortably after Sexyy Red said that being raped was the craziest thing to ever happen to her.

Lil Yachty is catching heat over a segment from his recent interview with Sexyy Red where the “SkeeYee” hitmaker revealed she had been raped in the past.

Sexyy Red appeared on the latest episode of the Safe Place podcast. While the interview had some funny and revealing moments, the mood quickly changed when Lil Yachty asked Sexyy Red about the craziest thing that ever happened to her.

“I got raped before,” the St. Louis, Missouri-bred rapper replied. “That’s the craziest thing that ever happened to me.”

After a brief stunned silence, Lil Yachty and his co-host, MitchGoneMad, awkwardly laughed and suggested Sexyy Red give another answer. When she responded, “Shootout?” Lil Yachty replied, “That’s more what we were looking for.”

Before she could recount her story, the hosts interrupted with a clumsy apology. “We’re sorry that that happened to you,” MitchGoneMad said amid more laughter. “That is unfortunate,” Lil Yachty chimed in, before his co-host added, “That is not something we should speak on.”

He quickly transitioned topics continuing with, “But the shootouts and stuff … wow.”

Viewers of the podcast took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment over the segment.

“I wish I could give her a hug after this,” read one response. “The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion?”

I wish I could give her a hug after this. The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion? pic.twitter.com/3KKJG8aYfd — Hoopz🔮 (@Hoopztarot) August 15, 2023

Another pointed out the contradiction in the show’s name and how they treated their guest’s traumatic admission.

“It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is ‘Safe Place‘ but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d,” one viewer shared.

It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is “Safe Place” but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d pic.twitter.com/LIyoZ3H5mw — Butch Queen (@meeshwashere) August 11, 2023

This would have actually been interesting if they would have discussed the topic…..especially with how big Sexyy Red is rn, the people wanna hear her story 🙄🙄🙄 Lil Yachty always puts himself on thin ice https://t.co/bPA5xHGQt8 — 𝔜𝔞𝔪🐇 (@ikilledyam) August 16, 2023

They way black women are so unprotected and disrespected makes me so sad like they way lil yachty and that man laughed at sexyy red p##### me off so bad like when a black woman speaks on her experience she shouldn’t be made out to be a joke. — 💋 (@a4adalaa) August 17, 2023