Lil Yachty Receives Backlash Over His Reaction To Sexyy Red Revealing She Was Raped Before 

Lil Yachty is catching heat over a segment from his recent interview with Sexyy Red where the “SkeeYee” hitmaker revealed she had been raped in the past.
Sexyy Red appeared on the latest episode of the Safe Place podcast. While the interview had some funny and revealing moments, the mood quickly changed when Lil Yachty asked Sexyy Red about the craziest thing that ever happened to her.
“I got raped before,” the St. Louis, Missouri-bred rapper replied. “That’s the craziest thing that ever happened to me.”
After a brief stunned silence, Lil Yachty and his co-host, MitchGoneMad, awkwardly laughed and suggested Sexyy Red give another answer. When she responded, “Shootout?” Lil Yachty replied, “That’s more what we were looking for.”
Before she could recount her story, the hosts interrupted with a clumsy apology. “We’re sorry that that happened to you,” MitchGoneMad said amid more laughter. “That is unfortunate,” Lil Yachty chimed in, before his co-host added, “That is not something we should speak on.”
He quickly transitioned topics continuing with, “But the shootouts and stuff … wow.”
Viewers of the podcast took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment over the segment.
“I wish I could give her a hug after this,” read one response. “The way they dismissed her trauma and changed the topic so quickly was so uncalled for. Why is it so hard for y’all to show women especially, black women compassion?”
Another pointed out the contradiction in the show’s name and how they treated their guest’s traumatic admission.
“It’s not lost on me that the name of that lil yachty podcast is ‘Safe Place‘ but these mfs are laughing when Sexyy Red said she was SA’d,” one viewer shared.