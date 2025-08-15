Lil Yachty’s Tacky George Floyd Bar Draws Wrath Of Terrence Floyd As Backlash Grows

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty dropped a tone-deaf bar during a livestream and now he’s catching serious flak after name-dropping George Floyd in a line that p##### off Floyd’s family and friends.

He rapped: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd” during a live session with rapper Plaqueboymax on August 14. Once it hit the internet, people were not feeling it.

Social media lit up with folks calling the line flat-out foul and tasteless, especially considering Floyd’s death is one of the most painful and public tragedies in recent memory.

Terrence Floyd, George’s brother, didn’t hold back when asked how he felt.

I spoke to Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, about the Lil yachty line..



“Put my knee up on her neck I went George Floyd”



.. that yachty previewed on stream with Plaqueboy Max



George Floyd’s brother Terrence tells me exclusively — the mention of George Floyd by Yachty… pic.twitter.com/q2eTEANl1r — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) August 15, 2025

He told journalist Loren LoRosa from The Breakfast Club, “I believe it’s inconsiderate. Sometimes this generation doesn’t pay attention to what they say they just want to make a song and just get on the charts and really feel like the people listening will accept it because of who he is. It’s really inconsiderate you should think about what you’re writing.. it may make sense to you, but think about the impact to others.”

He continued, “People are sending the clip to me. I want the line changed. Let my brother rest in peace. It disturbs the family’s peace. There has to be a better message behind any mention of George Floyd’s name. So his legacy can live on beyond what chauvin did to him.”

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player and longtime friend of George Floyd, also went in on Yachty. In a video post, Jackson said, “Lil Yachty, bro. You been wack, my n####. But you think you saying George Floyd name and trying to use his name in a bar, that’s gonna make people like your wack-ass music, my n####? That’s weak.”

“Y’all the only era that feel like demeaning the dead and saying that s### is cool. It ain’t,” he said. “Y’all wanna say his name for clout. That’s some weak-ass s###, Yachty. Let somebody die in your family, we gonna do a whole skit about it. And see how funny it is. Cut that s### out.”

George Floyd was killed in 2020 by former police officer Derek Chauvin, whose knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis. Floyd repeatedly told officers he couldn’t breathe.

His murder sparked global protests and Chauvin was later convicted and sentenced to over 22 years in prison.