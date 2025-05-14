Lizzo Unleashes On Haters After TikTok Rap Song Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo fired back at TikTok users who trashed her unreleased 2019 rap song, saying she should have kept it in the vault.

Lizzo unleashed a blunt response on TikTok after backlash over a previously unreleased 2019 rap track.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker posted the song earlier this week with the caption “Rap songs my label won’t let me release.”

@lizzo My spam page told me to post this ♬ original sound – lizzo

The clip triggered a wave of negative comments, with users writing things like “they made the right decision” and “Is the rap in the room with us?” One person added, “I love this but I can understand why they won’t let you release it. I’m against the release. Still love you @lizzo.”

Lizzo didn’t hold back in her reply. “I’m about to cuss y’all out,” she said in a follow-up video. “Y’all really need to check your m############ selves. Y’all are so disrespectful to other people.” She continued, “Y’all are just f###### mean to people,” adding, “God don’t like ugly.”

She explained the song was written years ago when she was still learning the ropes.

“I posted a song that I wrote in 2019, when I was a f###### baby songwriter,” she said. “Somebody was like, ‘It’s giving angsty teen. It’s maybe for the best that you didn’t release this.’ Who the f### are you? Have you ever written a song in your life? Ever? And will you ever write anything as good as that? No. Damn, y’all are so mean!”

In another post, the Grammy winner clarified that she wasn’t rattled by the criticism.

“I am so f###### happy that I know who I am,” she asserted. “There’s nothing y’all can do to shake me.”

Lizzo Previously Threatened To Quit Music Over Internet Trolls

The latest round of criticism comes just over a year after Lizzo said she was considering stepping away from music altogether.

In March 2024, she wrote, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she added.

She also said, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views, being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

She ended that post with a blunt message: “I quit.”