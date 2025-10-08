Logic Dragged Over Berating Fan For Texting During Red Rocks Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Logic headlined Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on Saturday (October 4) alongside Oliver Tree for The Fall Off Show, which boasted performances by two “retired artists.” During Logic’s set, he noticed a guy in the front row looking down at his cell phone, apparently sending a text message to his girlfriend.

“M###########, are you on your phone texting as I am giving my all?” he said. “Get this m########### out of here. Get this m########### out of here. Don’t Boo him. Don’t boo him, don’t boo. Who are you texting? Your lady? OK, yeah. He said, ‘My bad.’ It’s all good. It’s your girl. Do you love her? Oh OK, he loves her. Alright. I feel that.”

He added, “You think you can do me a favor and pay attention in the f###### front seat and not be on your phone for a second? Alright, let’s try this one more time. Let me show you how hard it is to do what I’m doing.”

Maaan who does Logic think he is? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9mNrRmcvFK — BSOLZ (@BSOLZ_) October 6, 2025

The video clip quickly began to circulate online and the comments were brutal. From remarks like “Maaan who does Logic think he is?” and “Lmao this n#### got distracted and forgot his raps then tried to blame it on the fan. He a f###### dweeb” to “How to lose your respect as an artist 101. Heckle your own fans” and “Look here lil bro, I PAID to be here….you keep dancing clown.”

Others were even more creative, saying things like, “Omg dude I would have been a demon. It’s actually my mom, she just got out of her cancer surgery and it wasn’t successful, I have to go to the hospital when this is over and say goodbye.”

Logic is often mocked for several reasons, including his frequent mentions of his biracial identity, perceived corny or self-focused lyrics and the popularity of memes poking fun at his image and music. One of the most common jokes aimed at Logic is his tendency to address his biracial background in his music. While he has only focused on this theme in detail on a couple of projects, internet memes and social media exaggerate the frequency, leading to widespread ribbing both among fans and detractors.

Coupled with Joe Budden’s relentless criticism of Logic’s music and artistic choices, Logic can’t catch a break. His latest spectacle is no exception.