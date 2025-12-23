Ludacris Replaces Sick Santa Claus & Gives Out Benz Sprinters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ludacris filled in for a sick Santa Claus while donating an electric van to his foundation for urban youth.

Ludacris stepped into Santa’s boots for Mercedes-Benz’s latest holiday campaign after the big guy called in sick. The Atlanta rapper traded his usual gear for a modern red suit to handle Christmas duties in the luxury car brand’s festive content series.

The Hip-Hop star plays himself, filling in for an under-the-weather Santa Claus in videos that launched December 19 and run through December 23.

Ludacris brings his signature Atlanta style to the North Pole gig, sporting an updated version of the classic Santa outfit while delivering holiday magic with his own twist.

Merkley+Partners created the campaign content for Mercedes-Benz’s third annual “Holidays With Love” initiative. The series ties into the automaker’s “12 Days of Christmas” program, in which brand ambassadors donate electric eSprinter vans to nonprofits of their choice.

Ludacris gifted his eSprinter to The Ludacris Foundation, which works to improve lives for urban youth and families. The rapper appears in one video pulling a giant green bow from his Maybach and placing it on the donated vehicle.

“It’s one thing to talk about giving back, but it’s another to show up and provide real tools that can change the game for an organization,” Ludacris said. “I’m honored to be a part of this initiative, giving an eSprinter to The Ludacris Foundation so they can continue to do their incredible work in my community.”

Before becoming Ludacris, Chris Bridges used the rap name Kris Kringle to write Christmas-themed lyrics as a young artist.

The Mercedes-Benz partnership brings him full circle back to his holiday music roots. A follow-up commercial launches on December 26 to continue the storyline.

Other celebrity ambassadors participating in the eSprinter donation program include Martha Stewart, Lucy Liu and Tracee Ellis Ross.