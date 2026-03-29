Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna Concert In London

Gunna had the night cut short at his London O2 show when police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman in the crowd during his Wednesday performance.

The incident went down around 8:20 P.M. local time at the North Greenwich venue, and it’s the kind of situation that reminds everyone why venue security and law enforcement need to stay vigilant during major events.

According to BBC News, the victim was a woman in her 20s who was approached from behind by the suspect, and staff at the O2 moved fast to detain him until police arrived on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded immediately and took the man into custody, where he’s still being held as the investigation continues.

The woman’s getting support from specially trained officers, which is exactly what should happen in these situations.

Gunna’s been making waves across Europe with his world tour, and this incident at one of London’s biggest venues shows that even at major shows with professional security, these things can still happen.

The O2 Arena released a statement saying they’re fully cooperating with the police and that their main focus is keeping guests safe and supporting the victim throughout this process.

Gunna’s got more London dates lined up before he heads to Manchester and then over to Europe, so the tour’s continuing despite what happened.