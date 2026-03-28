Marco Rubio Drops Public Enemy Reference During Iran Bombing Defense

Marco Rubio quoted Public Enemy’s “Welcome to the Terrordome” during a Trump Cabinet meeting about bombing Iran.

Marco Rubio just dropped a Public Enemy reference while defending the U.S. bombing campaign against Iran.

During a Trump Cabinet meeting where Trump became totally unhinged, the Secretary of State said the military was letting “the drummer get wicked over every portion of Iran that has military capabilities,” pulling directly from Chuck D’s 1990 classic “Welcome to the Terrordome.”

Rubio’s been slipping Hip-Hop bars into his political statements for years now.

Earlier this year, he quoted Biggie Smalls about Nicolas Maduro, and back in 2012, he was talking to GQ about how much he loves Afrika Bambaataa and the whole golden era of Hip-Hop.

According to The Independent, Chuck D and Public Enemy have been consistently critical of Trump’s policies.

Last year, Chuck D told The Independent that Trump’s basically a showman playing a character, and the group’s entire legacy is built on calling out power structures and injustice.

The 54-year-old Miami Republican has been open about his West Coast Hip-Hop preferences.

He’s called Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me” one of the greatest rap albums ever made, and he’s talked extensively about how transformative Public Enemy was during the mid-80s.

But there’s a massive gap between appreciating the music and understanding what it actually stands for.

The group hasn’t responded publicly yet, but given their track record of speaking out against Trump, it’s only a matter of time.