Mariah Carey Makes Billboard History With Her Holiday Hit

Mariah Carey just unwrapped a new milestone as her holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” became the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding its spot for a record-setting 20 weeks.

The 1994 classic, co-written with Walter Afanasieff, has become a seasonal juggernaut, returning to the top of the charts every December. Speaking to Billboard, Carey said the achievement was “amazing.”

“Honestly, it really is. I can’t lie,” she said, adding that she never expected the song to have such staying power. “That just became such a thing that I never could have predicted it ever.”

Despite the chart triumph, Carey admitted the song’s reign may be nearing its seasonal end.

“Yeah, but at a certain point it’s not Christmas anymore, and you know, well, but I love it,” she said. “I’m about to get to my holiday destination and go enjoy the holidays myself because I’m putting on this Christmas show.”

Originally featured on her fourth studio album Merry Christmas, the track has become a perennial holiday favorite. In 2023, the Library of Congress added it to the National Recording Registry, cementing its cultural significance.

Now 56, Carey recently wrapped her Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time residency in Las Vegas, bringing her signature holiday spirit to the stage once again.

The Billboard record was confirmed earlier this week, marking a historic moment for the singer and the song nearly 30 years after its release.



