Mariah Carey Gracefully Sidesteps Nick Cannon Co-Parenting Question 

Mariah Carey kept her cool on CBS while sidestepping a question about co-parenting with Nick Cannon following his recent confessions

Mariah Carey kept it cool and composed Wednesday (September 24) on CBS Mornings when asked about her co-parenting dynamic with Nick Cannon, offering a brief but telling response that quickly drew praise across social media.

“Hmm. I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him because he can just be in his own world,” Carey said when host Gayle King brought up her ex-husband during a segment promoting her new album Here For It All. “No offense to him.”

Nick Cannon Reflects On Life After Mariah Carey Divorce

The moment came just days after Cannon’s recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” podcast, where he reflected on how his divorce from Carey contributed to his decision to have 10 more children with five different women.

“I just didn’t do the work,” he explained. “So then I looked up, 12 kids later, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I could have [done] things differently.'”

Cannon admitted his choices were driven by emotional fallout from the split.

“It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it, because I had the money,” he said.

He also acknowledged he wasn’t in the right headspace to make thoughtful decisions at the time. “Obviously, life happens as well, so it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go have 12 kids.’ It was more about like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens. I can handle it.'”

Carey and Cannon were married in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. They share 14-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Her decision to avoid diving into the topic publicly was met with applause online.

One user on X (Twitter) wrote, “She’s absolutely being 100 percent respectful here, and knowing what Nick is like now, she did the right thing by not answering the question. Good for her.”

Another added, “A different level of class because that is still her kids’ father.”

Carey’s poised response stood in contrast to Cannon’s recent openness about their past, but she made it clear she wasn’t interested in revisiting that chapter on national television.