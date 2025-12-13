Mass Shooting At Brown University, Source Says At Least 19 People Hit, Two Dead

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brown University shooting injures multiple people near the engineering building as FBI responds to an active shooter.

Brown University officials confirmed multiple people suffered gunshot wounds during an active shooter incident near the Barus & Holley Engineering building Saturday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 P.M. near the engineering facility and the Governor Street area. University emergency alerts directed students to shelter in place as law enforcement responded to the scene.

President Donald Trump said he received briefings about the incident and confirmed a suspect was taken into custody, although University officials said no one had been arrested yet.

“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” Trump wrote on social media.

According to witnesses, at least 19 people were shot, and so far, two people have been killed.

Brown University’s emergency notification system sent conflicting messages regarding the suspect’s status. Initial alerts reported one person in custody, but later updates clarified that no suspect had been apprehended.

Students received instructions to “Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice.”

Brown and Providence police coordinated the response with FBI agents who had arrived to assist in the investigation. The engineering building sits in the heart of the Ivy League campus in downtown Providence.

Authorities instructed the public to avoid the area until the all-clear was given. The incident prompted a massive law enforcement response with multiple agencies converging on the campus. The shooting disrupted normal Saturday activities on the prestigious university campus. Brown University has approximately 10,000 students enrolled across undergraduate and graduate programs.

This marks the latest in a series of campus safety incidents affecting colleges nationwide this academic year. Several universities have dealt with active shooter threats and hoax incidents in recent months.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together what happened. Brown University was founded in 1764 and ranks among the nation’s most selective institutions. The Providence campus sits in the College Hill neighborhood overlooking downtown.

The incident occurred during finals week, when many students remain on campus preparing for examinations. Winter break is scheduled to begin next week for most undergraduate programs.