Master P was misidentified as Luther Vandross on Google last week, prompting the internet to run wild with jokes. But the No Limit boss isn’t worried about it—he’s more concerned with selling his cereal. TMZ recently caught up with Master P outside of a Walmart, where Snoop Dogg’s cereals are sold. He thinks Google owes him a favor following the gaffe.

“I know everybody’s trippin,” he said. “Google thought it was funny mixing me up. Ditch the picture Google. Stop letting A.I. run your company. I just wonder what would they put for [TMZ founder] Harvey Levin, like Bruce Willis or something?

“They made a whole big frenzy and made this go viral, but make this go viral ‘cause we gotta put money back into our community and our culture. It’s flattering though, to be honest with you. They tried to distract the people, but we disrupted the cereal game. Two guys come from Hip-Hop—me and Snoop.”



Master P reveled his plans for a grocery store takeover during an interview with AllHipHop in May.

“When you talk about Snoop Cereal, this is bigger than just cereal,” Master P said “I know a lot of people may ask, they want to talk about the ingredients, how it started. Me and Snoop believed in putting out brands that could feed our culture and feed our people. I grew up eating cereal. I grew up on WIC. We are able to sell at WIC now, and it’s all about adding diversity into the grocery stores.

“We don’t all own brands like this. And it’s so important because we grew up eating these products. But we got to stop the self-hate amongst each other when we talk about African-American-owned brands and give us the opportunity to get on those shelves because Snoop Cereal is bigger. The brand is all about trying to tackle homelessness, give back to a community and a culture, and rebuild and put economic empowerment into our community.”

Snoop Cereal is currently available at Walmart, Target and Amazon. Check out Snoop Dogg and Master P’s promotional video for Momma Snoop Oatmeal below.