Max B Reintroduces Himself As “Grown & Gorgeous Biggavel” After Prison Release

Max B emerged from prison with a new identity as “Grown & Gorgeous Biggavel” and a renewed focus on family, freedom and redefining his public image.

Max B stepped back into the spotlight with a new mindset and a new moniker, unveiling the “Grown & Gorgeous Biggavel” persona after serving over 16 years behind bars for his role in a deadly robbery.

The Harlem rapper, born Charly Wingate, is embracing a new chapter following his release from New Jersey state custody on November 9, 2025.

“This the new grown and gorgeous Biggavel, this is the new and improved. This the new distinguished Biggavel. This ain’t the old Biggavel from before, so you gotta love it,” Max B told Billboard. “This is what I think is attracting the people like, ‘Damn, we thought this n—a was gonna come out and do the same s—t.’ He’s a prime example of what you’re supposed to do when you come out. His reentry at its purest form. This man right here: Max Biggavel.”

Max B’s release follows a long and complicated legal journey.

He was originally sentenced in 2009 to 75 years in prison after being convicted on nine charges, including murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The charges stemmed from a 2006 robbery attempt in Fort Lee, New Jersey, that left David Taylor dead. Prosecutors claimed Max B orchestrated the crime, though he denied direct involvement.

His legal situation shifted in 2016 when a judge vacated his original conviction due to ineffective legal representation and allowed a plea deal.

Max B then pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and received a 20-year sentence. With credit for time served and reductions for good behavior, his time behind bars was ultimately cut to just over 16 years.

Now adjusting to life outside prison walls, the rapper is focused on reconnecting with his family, enjoying home-cooked meals and navigating modern technology.

“I done woke up in my bed a couple days straight, so I can’t complain, man, you know what I’m saying? Eating good food, got my wife, got my kids — I’m seeing my kids everyday — I got my electronics…I start trying to hook my s—t up, I couldn’t. I didn’t know what the f—k I was doing with that, but I’ma keep trying, you heard? It’s mine, I’ma figure that s—t out.”

With his freedom restored and a new outlook, Max B is focused on reinvention.

He’s not only reintroducing himself to the public but also redefining what it means to return home after a high-profile conviction.