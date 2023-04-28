Meek Mill Has Big Plans For The Bahamas & Gets Support From Prime Minister

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill wants to build a music school in The Bahamas, which intrigued the country’s prime minister Philip Davis.

The Philadelphia native revealed his desire to build a music school in The Bahamas on Wednesday (April 26). Meek Mill asked his Twitter followers to help him link up with the country’s leader.

“I want to build a music school in Bahamas and teach them how to record and setup small studios the way we do in America!” he wrote. “Who can connect me with the prime minister?”

Minutes later, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis responded to Meek Mill on social media. Davis welcomed the idea of opening a new school in his country.

“Our administration is always open to discussing ways to advance our orange economy, invest in Bahamians, and empower our young people,” Davis wrote.

Our administration is always open to discussing ways to advance our orange economy, invest in Bahamians, and empower our young people. https://t.co/P7Tc8apTCC — Philip Brave Davis (@HonPhilipEDavis) April 26, 2023

Earlier this year, Meek Mill provided support to students in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper joined forces with Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin to donate $7 million to educational causes in Philly.

“Gotta get the whole trap booming too,” Meek Mill wrote in January. “We come from public schools side!!!!!”

Most of the money went to scholarships for low-income students to help them attend private schools. The funds also covered the costs of laptops, tablets and WiFi access.