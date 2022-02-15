Meek Mill Reacts To Lil Mama Wanting To Give Him His Flowers

Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” provided a lot of inspiration for this year’s Valentine’s Day. For example, Lil Mama quoted the song on her Instagram Story as she gave a special shout-out to Meek Mill.

“I wanna give you your flowers,” wrote Lil Mama in an IG caption as “Hrs And Hrs” played in the background. The post also featured a photo of Meek Mill surrounded by pink hearts, pink flowers, and red flowers emojis.

The Shade Room uploaded Lil Mama’s tribute to the Philadelphia-raised emcee to its own Instagram page. Both Mama and Meek added comments under the image.

“😂😂😂😂Ahhhhhhhhh This GOT IT… ‘I Wanna Give You Yah Flowerrrrrrs’🤣. 💎💦,” stated New York City-bred Lil Mama. In addition, Meek Mill commented, “Ok mammaaa lol 😘.”

It is not clear if these social media interactions are a sign of a new celebrity couple. Meek Mill has dated another female performer in the past. The Expensive Pain album creator was in a two-year relationship with Nicki Minaj.

On a 2018 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow attempted to set up Lil Mama with his friend BT. The blind date apparently did not work out well. Mama even blasted Bow Wow for suggesting she and BT would be “f###### in a week.”