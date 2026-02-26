Megan Thee Stallion Makes Theater History With “Moulin Rouge” Role

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion secured her Broadway debut role as Zidler in Moulin Rouge, starting March 24 for an eight-week limited engagement.

Megan Thee Stallion announced her Broadway debut as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is starting March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Houston rapper becomes the first female performer to take on the role of nightclub owner in the Tony-winning production.

The Grammy winner will perform for eight weeks through May 17, except for the May 2 shows. She replaces Bob The Drag Queen, who finishes his run on March 22 after making his own Broadway debut in the role.

Megan joins current cast members Christian Douglas as Christian and André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec in the musical adaptation. The rapper previously appeared in the A24 comedy D####: The Musical, but this marks her first live theater experience.

“I’m so excited to bring my energy to Broadway and step into Zidler’s fabulous shoes,” Megan said in a statement. “This role allows me to explore a different side of my artistry.”

The announcement comes as Moulin Rouge! The Musical prepares to close its Broadway run on July 26 after seven years. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine, replacing Arianna Rosario.

The “Savage” rapper has been expanding her entertainment portfolio beyond music. She recently launched her own production company, Hot Girl Productions, and signed deals for multiple film projects.

Tickets for Megan’s limited engagement go on sale Friday through Broadway.com. The Al Hirschfeld Theatre has hosted the production since its Broadway opening.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2021. The show features pop songs reimagined within the Parisian cabaret setting.

The production announced that additional casting changes will be revealed before Megan’s March debut.