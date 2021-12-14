Megan Thee Stallion Receives Congressional District Hero Award

Megan Thee Stallion had an eventful weekend.

After graduating from Texas Southern University on Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion received a Congressional District Hero Award on Sunday. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented the award to the multi-platinum selling artist.

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree!” Jackson Lee wrote on Twitter. “You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”

Megan Thee Stallion was honored for her humanitarian work in Houston. The 26-year-old rapper gave back to her community in a number of ways, including rebuilding and repairing homes for senior citizens in her hometown as well as donating to the nonprofit Bread of Life to help families in need.

“Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”

View Megan Thee Stallion’s photos from the award presentation below.