Megan Thee Stallion Receives Congressional District Hero Award

Megan Thee Stallion
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award to Megan Thee Stallion for humanitarian work.

Megan Thee Stallion had an eventful weekend.

After graduating from Texas Southern University on Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion received a Congressional District Hero Award on Sunday. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented the award to the multi-platinum selling artist.

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree!” Jackson Lee wrote on Twitter. “You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”

Megan Thee Stallion was honored for her humanitarian work in Houston. The 26-year-old rapper gave back to her community in a number of ways, including rebuilding and repairing homes for senior citizens in her hometown as well as donating to the nonprofit Bread of Life to help families in need.

“Today I was given thee 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by congresswoman @sheilajacksonlee In my hometown HOUSTON TX,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “although I appreciate the recognition I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”

View Megan Thee Stallion’s photos from the award presentation below.

