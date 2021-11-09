Megan Thee Stallion To Perform With BTS At The 2021 American Music Awards

After performing “Body” at the 2020 AMAs, the Hot Girl Coach is headed back to the stage.

This year’s American Music Awards will include a live joint performance by a Houston Hottie and a South Korean boy band. Megan Thee Stallion is set to take the stage with BTS on November 21.

The American Music Awards will present the televised world premiere performance of BTS’s “Butter (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The collaboration originally arrived on August 27.

Additionally, the AMAs tapped Pop singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and Latin Trap artist Bad Bunny as performers for the show. Hip Hop superstar Cardi B will serve as the host for the ceremony airing on ABC.

Megan Thee Stallion goes into the 49th Annual American Music Awards with three nominations, including Favorite Trending Song (“Body”) and Favorite Rap/ Hip-Hop Álbum (Good News). She is also up for Favorite Female Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

The Houston-bred emcee already has one American Music Award trophy on her mantel. In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for her contribution to Cardi B’s “WAP” single.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News is competing for Favorite Hip-Hop Album against Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and Rod Wave’s SoulFly.

Olivia Rodrigo leads the list of 2021 American Music Award nominees with 7 nods, followed by R&B vocalist The Weeknd with 6 nominations. The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 pm ET.