Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella Rebuff Hasn’t Fazed Slim Thug: “That Was A Good Shout Out”

Slim Thug has shared his optimistic outlook on Megan Thee Stallion’s response to his recent hypothesis following weekend two of Coachella.

Megan responded to Slim Thug’s speculation that she might be interested in him after she danced to his music during her first Coachella set and said she didn’t want him while performing at weekend two. Still, the Houston rap veteran remains undeterred.

Slim Thug seized the moment to reflect, joke and even celebrate the unexpected attention. Though in his initial remarks he appeared to admit defeat, he expressed his confidence that a change in circumstances would only be a matter of time.

“I can’t do Megan Thee Stallion,” Slim Thug joked with an associate in a video circulating on social media. “Gotta do Megan Thee Auntie, 10 years later.”

Despite the apparent rejection, Slim Thug is choosing to see the moment as a win.

“She gave me a shout out, said my name on Coachella stage,” he said. “And then she called me babe. Come on now, that’s a lot.”

Slim downplayed any suggestion that Megan’s comments were a diss. Instead, he praised her for showing love by performing his song and saying his name in front of a massive crowd—in turn, boosting his streams.

“That was a good shout out,” he continued. “Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good. We love all that, man.”

While Megan’s fiery comment might have shut down Slim’s public flirtation, he made it clear he’s not bitter—just patient.

“I’mma be patient, man,” he said. “Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

Acknowledging that Megan might already be involved with someone, he remained lighthearted and respectful.

“I’m a respect the situation or whatever,” he said. “I’m a fall back, chill. But yeah, I ain’t going nowhere though, man.”

For Slim Thug, the attention itself is enough of a reward for now. The veteran rapper sees it as a sign of continued relevance, even in a fast-moving industry.

“Ultimate patience will get you greatness,” he said. “That’s what I be telling y’all, man.”

Check out Slim Thug’s post in full below.