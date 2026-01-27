Melania Tells Protestors To Be Peaceful While Donald Trump Backs Violence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Melania Trump called for peaceful protests in Minneapolis while her husband, Donald Trump, continued backing violent tactics.

Melania Trump stepped in front of Fox News cameras Tuesday morning to urge peace in Minneapolis. The First Lady wants protesters to chill out after federal agents killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday.

Here’s the wild part, though.

Her husband, Donald Trump, spent the last three weeks defending every single violent move his ICE agents made in the city. The same man who threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act is now sending his wife to preach peace.

Melania told Fox & Friends she’s “against violence” and “calling for unity.” She didn’t mention the DHS agents her husband deployed to Minneapolis. She only talked about the protesters.

The First Lady said Trump had a “great call” with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about cooling down the protests.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday, claiming he and Walz were on a “similar wavelength.”

But here’s what Melania didn’t talk about. Her husband has been backing violent federal enforcement since day one of his presidency.

Two people are dead in Minneapolis because of ICE agents this month alone.

Alex Pretti was killed Saturday when multiple federal agents tackled him to the ground. The Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti pulled a gun on officers. Video footage proved that it was completely false.

The 37-year-old ICU nurse never had a weapon.

Renee Nicole Good died January 7 when ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot her in the face during Operation Metro Surge. Trump immediately defended the killing on social media. He said Good was trying to run over federal agents.

The deaths keep piling up across the country. At least six people have died in ICE detention centers since January started. Federal agents shot two more people in Portland on January 8. Border Patrol officers killed Yorlenys Betzabeth during what DHS called a “targeted operation.”

Trump’s response to all this violence? He threatened to use military force against American citizens. The president said he could invoke the Insurrection Act if Minneapolis didn’t get control of the protests.

This is the same Donald Trump who refused to call for peace during January 6, 2021. His former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, revealed that Melania declined to ask for calm during the Capitol attack.

She said “no” when given the chance to call for non-violence.

Now, suddenly, the First Lady wants everyone to be peaceful. She’s preaching unity while her husband’s administration kills people in the streets.

Trump posted on Truth Social, calling Minneapolis protesters a “violent domestic terrorist mob.” He blamed Democratic officials for the unrest.

Melania’s Fox News appearance came as even some Trump administration officials started getting nervous about the violent scenes. CNN reported that close Trump allies are worried about the backlash from the killings.

The First Lady will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss the administration’s response to the protests in Minneapolis.