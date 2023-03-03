Mike Tyson Confronts Blueface & Chrisean Rock Over Physical Fights 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson told Blueface and Chrisean Rock that he stopped getting into physical fights with his wife once he stopped drinking.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are regularly plastered across headlines after getting into physical fights. While the altercations are sometimes with other people, including family members, they are also violent towards each other.

Social media users regularly express concern over the pair, with worries about the example the young couple is setting for their fans. Others fear the reality stars could seriously injure one another as they often make light of the altercations, despite claiming they would stop putting hands on each other.

During the latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion addressed the couple’s fights. He suggested to Blueface that the “Thotiana” rapper likes it when Chrisean “beats on you.”

“Nah. It’s kinda weird, honestly,” Blueface replied while Chrisean Rock simultaneously mentioned people being “too opinionated.”

“It’s like a weird situation to be in,” he said before adding,” it’s like you wanna fight but it’s like … I don’t know.”

Mike Tyson then admitted to previously getting into altercations with his own partner and offered the couple some words of advice. “Me and my wife used to fight, but we stopped fighting,” he told Blueface and Chrisean Rock. “Once we stopped drinking, we stopped fighting.”

Blueface told Mike, “it just don’t be worth it,” before asking him why he and his wife would fight.

“Jealousy,” the former professional boxer replied, adding that he was an “idiot” for being insecure about other men looking at his wife. Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.

Blueface has had his own issues with jealousy over Chrisean Rock, who recently confirmed her pregnancy. He went on a social media rant after Rock met Rick Ross and Lil Baby.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock – Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson