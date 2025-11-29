Missy Elliott Called Out Labels For Fumbling “Car Wash” Collab With Christina Aguilera

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott called out major labels for keeping her “Car Wash” remake with Christina Aguilera off streaming platforms and teased new music in the works.

Missy Elliott wants answers about why her hit “Car Wash” remake with Christina Aguilera has vanished from streaming platforms nearly 20 years after it dropped for the Shark Tale soundtrack.

The Hip-Hop icon took to X this week to directly question Universal Music Group and Geffen Records after being flooded with messages from listeners wondering why the 2004 track is nowhere to be found online.

“The fans tagged me wanting to know why the song Car Wash on #Sharktale soundtrack not on some streaming sites… Can you please help out because many of them have been asking as you can see and miss it,” she wrote.

.@UMG .@GeffenRecords the fans tagged me wanting to know why the song “Car Wash” on #Sharktale soundtrack not on some streaming sites…Can you please help out because many of them have been asking as you can see and miss it🙏🏾☺️ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 25, 2025

The high-energy duet, a modern take on Rose Royce’s 1976 disco classic, became a chart success in several countries upon its release alongside the animated film.

Despite its popularity, the song remains unavailable on primary streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. So far, neither Universal nor Geffen has responded publicly to Elliott’s request.

Elliott, who last released a full-length album in 2005 with The Cookbook, followed by her 2019 EP Iconology, recently teased new music during an appearance on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

“I have something in the works,” she said. “It’s just different. It’s me being experimental again… I got some stuff coming. Some fire.”

No timeline has been confirmed for the release of her upcoming material.