Namewee Confesses To Witnessing Taiwanese Influencer’s Final Moments

Rapper Namewee broke his silence on a Taiwanese influencer’s death with potential charges on the horizon.

Namewee emerged from a week-long detention Thursday with his first public statement regarding the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, telling reporters he witnessed her final moments during what authorities are investigating as a murder case.

The Malaysian rapper, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, walked out of Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at approximately 3:50 P.M. after being granted police bail until November 26.

Wearing his signature beanie and casual attire, Namewee boarded a waiting SUV without initially addressing media questions. According to reports, the 41-year-old artist later revealed the traumatic details of October 22, when Iris Hsieh was discovered dead in a hotel bathtub at Jalan Conlay.

“I saw her die before my eyes,” Namewee stated, marking his first detailed account of the incident that has captivated both Malaysian and Taiwanese media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus confirmed the rapper’s release pending the completion of post-mortem results.

“The investigation papers will be referred again to the Kuala Lumpur attorney-general’s chambers once the post-mortem report has been obtained,” Marsus announced in an official statement.

Malaysia’s Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar had signaled the release on Wednesday, citing insufficient evidence connecting Namewee to Hsieh’s death.

“So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” Dusuki told local media outlets. “However, if there are any new findings, the AGC will take appropriate action.”

The case took a dramatic turn on November 4 when authorities reclassified Hsieh’s death from sudden death to murder. Namewee voluntarily surrendered to police on November 5, continuing his pattern of cooperation with law enforcement that dates back to previous controversies throughout his career.

Hsieh, known to her 545,000 Instagram followers as the “nurse goddess” for her medical background and striking appearance, was reportedly collaborating with Namewee on a video project at the time of her death. Malaysian police have described their relationship as “special,” though specific details remain under investigation.

The controversial rapper has built a career challenging authority through his music, addressing topics ranging from government corruption to social inequality across Southeast Asia. His willingness to court controversy has resulted in multiple run-ins with authorities over the years, though he has consistently presented himself for questioning when requested.

Before the murder investigation, Namewee faced separate drug-related charges filed on October 24, for which he had been released on bail. The timing of these legal issues has intensified scrutiny of the artist’s activities leading up to Hsieh’s death.

Hsieh maintained a significant social media presence with 349,000 Facebook followers in addition to her Instagram audience. The Taichung native frequently posted content that pushed boundaries, building a devoted fanbase across Taiwan and mainland China.

“I will fully cooperate with the police investigation to give an explanation to the public and the deceased’s family,” he wrote. “I will not run away, in the past when I was wanted, I voluntarily reported myself each time and never fled.”