Nas Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary Of Illmatic With Homage To His Collaborators 

Nas is reflecting on his classic debut album ahead of the 30-year anniversary of Illmatic.

On Tuesday (April 16), Nas took to Instagram with a pair of grainy throwback photos while recalling what it took to make the project come together.

“Grainy pictures for grainy times,” he began his lengthy caption. “I had a dream I could get my favorite producers to produce on my debut album. I knew exactly what I wanted and how it should be. But I didn’t know anyone except for Paul, so I asked him would he connect me to them all. The cool soul brother that he is helped me line it up. On April 19th we smashed s###.”

Nas continued, “Even tho the album leaked months before the release date we still are apart of music history.”

He then paid tribute to the icons who helped make his masterpiece album a reality.

“Thank you Large Professor (Paul) and Dj Premier who drove into the projects to pick me up a time or two. Qtip , Pete Rock , and my man from The Bridge DJ LES, and my guy AZ who was just coming up himself,” he added.

“And thank you to everyone involved,” he concluded. “Friday is the albums 30th. 2 The Listeners- ONE LOVE.”

In 2020, Illmatic was labeled an “audio treasure” worthy of preservation by the United States Library of Congress. Nas’ 1994 opus was among twenty-five recordings inducted that year.

Illmatic was only the eighth rap album in history preserved within the National Recording Registry based on its cultural, historical, or aesthetic importance in American history.

Stream Illmatic below.