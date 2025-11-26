Nas & DJ Premier Unveil “Light-Years” Collaboration Album Artwork

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas unveiled the cover art on Tuesday for his long-anticipated joint album with DJ Premier, giving Hip-Hop fans their first visual taste of Light-Years ahead of its December 12 release.

The Queensbridge icon dropped the artwork on Instagram, showing a stripped-down design that hints at the album’s title and scope. The image features Nas and Preem against a black backdrop, with a glowing light source illuminating their jewelry.

The announcement added momentum to the buzz that’s been building since Nas confirmed the project earlier this month. This marks the first full-length collaboration between the two East Coast heavyweights, whose creative chemistry dates back to Nas’ 1994 classic Illmatic. P

Premier produced three of that album’s most iconic tracks: “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Memory Lane” and “Represent.”

The new album will arrive via Nas’ Mass Appeal Records as part of the label’s Legend Has It campaign, a year-long tribute to Hip-Hop’s foundational voices. Previous entries in the series include releases from Mobb Deep, Slick Rick and Raekwon.

Busta Rhymes, DJ Khaled, Timbaland and Statik Selektah all dropped comments under Nas’ post. Thousands of others echoed the excitement, eager to hear what the duo has crafted after more than 30 years of sporadic but celebrated collaborations.

While the album’s tracklist remains under wraps, the visual rollout signals a return to the sample-driven sound that defined East Coast Hip-Hop in the 1990s. Premier’s signature scratches and jazz-infused loops paired with Nas’ storytelling are expected to deliver a soundscape rooted in tradition but sharpened by experience.

Nas has remained a steady force in Hip-Hop, releasing a string of acclaimed albums in recent years and mentoring younger artists through Mass Appeal.