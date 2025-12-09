Nashville Police Hunt Third Suspect in Chris King Murder as Justice Continues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Police are hunting for the final suspect in the senseless murder of rising rapper Chris King, who was shot in Nashville in 2024.

Police have issued a nationwide manhunt for another suspect accused of helping to gun down rapper Chris King in Nashville in 2024.

Trayvon Palmer, 32, is wanted for the April 2024 murder of the Los Angeles rapper and according to police, he is the final suspect wanted in the deadly robbery that claimed the life of the rising artist outside a Nashville recording studio.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced that Palmer is believed to be hiding in the Los Angeles area. He faces first-degree murder, robbery and gun charges in the shooting death of King.

Two other suspects are already behind bars. Amir Carroll, 20, was arrested in Nashville in February. Adrian Cameron Jr., 20, was captured in Los Angeles in May after a year-long manhunt.

Both remain jailed on first-degree murder charges. The fatal shooting happened on April 20, 2024, around 2:30 A.M. outside a Midtown Nashville recording studio.

King had arrived in an alleyway with friends when three men approached them. Police say the suspects attempted to rob King and his group, shooting him during the crime. One of King’s friends was also wounded but survived the attack.

King was a rising rapper from Los Angeles who had deep connections in the music industry. He was a former roommate of pop star Justin Bieber and had collaborated with artists like Trippie Redd.

The 32-year-old artist founded his own label, Snotty Nose Records and was working to establish himself as a force in Hip-Hop.

After his death was announced, tributes poured in from across the music world. Bieber posted emotional messages in remembrance of his friend and former roommate. Machine Gun Kelly, KeKe Palmer, Trippie Redd and other artists shared memories of King’s talent and personality.

King’s father, Christopher Cheeks Sr., has been vocal about seeking justice for his son’s murder. The family has watched as police methodically tracked down each suspect over the past eight months.

Carroll was arrested in February 2025. Cameron Jr. proved more elusive, leading police on a cross-country chase before his capture in Los Angeles.

Cameron was out on bond for a September 2021 murder case when King was killed. The revelation shocked investigators who discovered the suspect had been free despite facing previous homicide charges.

Palmer represents the final piece of the puzzle for Nashville detectives. His capture would close the case.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is assisting in the search for Palmer. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Palmer was last known to live in Riverside, California. Police believe he may still be in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.