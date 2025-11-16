NBA YoungBoy Celebrates Record-Setting MASA Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy wrapped his MASA Tour in Seattle after 42 sold-out shows, becoming the first Baton Rouge rapper to hit that milestone in a single run.

The 25-year-old rapper wrapped up his first headlining tour in five years with a packed show at Climate Pledge Arena, cementing what industry analysts rank as one of the highest-grossing rap tours in U.S. history.

The “Make America Slime Again” tour launched September 1 in Dallas and quickly gained momentum, drawing massive crowds in every city.

The tour’s opening night made headlines when NBA YoungBoy donated $50,000 to Dallas-based nonprofits focused on anti-violence and criminal justice reform. That early gesture set the tone for a tour that would later become a benchmark moment in his career.

In October, he returned to Louisiana for the first time in seven years with a sold-out performance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. After the show, crowds flooded the French Quarter, creating one of the tour’s most talked-about moments.

The MASA Tour’s 42-for-42 sellout streak is a rare accomplishment in today’s touring landscape, especially for an artist navigating ongoing legal issues.

NBA YoungBoy celebrates the MASA Tour’s finale, closing out a full run of 45 sold-out dates 🇺🇸💚



pic.twitter.com/pZC3ia9ZQL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 13, 2025

The tour’s success reflects YoungBoy’s consistent output and loyal following, which he built through raw storytelling and a relentless release schedule.

Despite not touring for half a decade, YoungBoy’s draw remained strong and his ability to connect with listeners was a key factor behind the tour’s overwhelming turnout.

The Seattle finale marked the end of an 11-week run that not only broke records but also raised the bar for Louisiana artists in Hip-Hop.