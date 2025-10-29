NBA YoungBoy Reveals He’s Expecting 13th Child

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy and wife Jazlyn Mychelle revealed they’re expecting another son during a family-filled gender reveal at their Utah home on October 28.

NBA YoungBoy marked a major family milestone and tour high point with a gender reveal party in Utah on October 28, announcing he and wife Jazlyn Mychelle are expecting their third child together—a baby boy.

The Louisiana-born rapper shared the moment with close family as green balloons floated skyward, signaling the arrival of his 13th child.

The couple’s two young children, daughter Love Alice and son Klemenza Tru, were also present for the celebration at the family’s Utah home, which has become their permanent residence following YoungBoy’s legal battles.

The 26-year-old subtly nodded to the news on his latest album Make America Slime Again (MASA), rapping on the track “If You Need Me”: “Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap.”

YoungBoy has long been open about his growing family, having fathered children with multiple women since becoming a parent at 16. Despite the size of his household, he’s known for financially supporting all his children, reportedly allocating nearly 80 percent of his income to family-related expenses.

The gender reveal comes during a pivotal chapter in YoungBoy’s life. In May 2025, he received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump, wiping away federal gun charges that had previously restricted his movements.

That legal victory cleared the way for his MASA tour, which has already grossed $28.5 million from 17 shows, averaging $1.6 million per stop.

During a stop in Dallas, YoungBoy donated $50,000 to local nonprofit Manifest Freedom, reflecting a broader effort to give back while balancing fatherhood and fame.

His wife Jazlyn, who first met the rapper in 2020 and married him in early 2023, has remained a steady presence throughout his legal and musical journey.

Jazlyn’s visible baby bump during recent tour appearances fueled speculation before the couple confirmed the pregnancy.

The influencer has frequently appeared in family photos and social media posts, often seen supporting YoungBoy’s performances and public appearances.



