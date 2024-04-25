Ne-Yo Set To Be Exposed For “Freak Offs” Claims BM Who Dubbed Singer “Diddy Junior”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo’s baby mama likened the singer to Diddy and claimed he’s next in line to be exposed for his “freak offs.”

Ne-Yo was blasted by the mother of his two youngest children, who accused him of being violent towards her and having “freak offs” with sex workers around his children.

On Wednesday (April 24) social media influencer Sade Bagnerise livestreamed an argument with the “Closer” hitmaker. She claimed he had body-slammed her and had all manner of illegal drugs around his children.

Furthermore, she likened Ne-Yo to embattled Hip-Hop mogul Diddy, accusing him of having freak offs and implying the singer will be the next celebrity exposed.

“You know what you did, you body slammed me on the floor,” Bagnerise told Ne-Yo. “Tell them the real you and why we’re here today.”

Bagnerise implied that Ne-Yo called the police after she refused to leave the home. However, the model claimed she was concerned for the safety of the children, at least one of whom appeared to witness the dramatic scene unfold.

“He wants hoes over the house while his kids is here. This n#### like to have hoes, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here. Everyone has asked him to stop but he will not listen to nobody,” she claimed.

Branding Ne-Yo “Diddy junior” she demanded he “tell them about the freak offs.”

“He don’t care about these kids. All he care about is doing drugs, drinking alcohol and f###### these hoes. That’s what you care about,” she added. “You’ll be next. Your stories will be coming out next.”

Ne-Yo is the father of seven children. He shares his youngest two Braiden and Brixton with Bagnerise.