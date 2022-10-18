Nicki Minaj Defines The Term “Karen” After Latto Beef: “Manipulative And Passive Aggressive”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After calling Latto a “Karen” during their recent feud, Nicki Minaj clarified what she means when she uses the term.

The “Do We Have A Problem” hitmaker opened up during an Instagram Live session with Ultimate Rap League Princess Nunu Nellz.

“Being a Karen is more about being manipulative and being passive aggressive,” Nicki Minaj explained.“This is a great example if you think about it,” Nicki said before giving the scenario of a white woman accusing a Black man of something he did not do.

“She knows that when that white police officer comes, he gone arrest that Back man because there’s already a stereotype of the Black man. So, she can easily pretend to be innocent and sweet in front of the cop because she knows that cop don’t like that Black man either.“

Nicki Minaj & Latto Twitter Beef

While Nicki Minaj stated, ”I’m not speaking about any specific person,” she did refer to Latto as a “Karen,” during their recent Twitter beef. The NYC rapper called out the Grammy committee for relisting her “Super Freaky Girl” single in the Pop category. She also mentioned Latto’s “Big Energy” remaining in contention for rap-focused Grammys.

Latto responded, and the feud erupted, with both rappers sharing private DMs and hurling insults at each other.

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” Nicki tweeted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration. 🫡☺️😘”

The pair went back and forth for hours in a serious beef that saw them trend on Twitter for the better part of 24 hours.

“If you knew you were lying on me, right, and then got me attacked while you played innocent, then that’s what a ‘Karen’ means. Goodness gracious,” Nicki Minaj exclaimed to Nunu. “Papa Bear’s two years old and he can understand that.” Watch the interview in full below.